Miss ‘Game of Thrones’? Get your fix at pop-up themed bar coming soon to Texas

FILE - In this March 18, 2013, file photo, author George R.R. Martin arrives at the premiere for the third season of the HBO television series “Game of Thrones” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles /Invision/AP, File) Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

It’s been over two years since HBO’s hit fantasy series “Game of Thrones” took its final bow — but that doesn’t mean fans still don’t mourn the Emmy-award winning show coming to an end.

Well, an interactive pop-up bar — revolving around all things Westeros in Houston — is hoping to ease that misery with its bewitching presence (white walkers and real fire-breathing dragons not included).

“The Haus of Thrones” is set to open its doors on Friday and is a “10,000 square-foot, multi-level, multi-photo-op interactive Game of Thrones inspired experience,” the website says.

The photo-ops include the following:

Kings Landing: The capital of the mythical Seven Kingdoms, which houses the famous Iron Throne.

The Wall of the Nights Watch: A wall of ice that stretches across the northern boarder of the Seven Kingdoms (you know, before it was taken out by an ice dragon).

Winterfell: the home of House Stark.

Fans can also recreate their best mini-version of the Iron Throne using everyday materials.

“Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are reserved for game nights with life-size game pieces, Wednesdays and Thursdays are for Game of Thrones-inspired trivia with prizes, and on Fridays and Saturdays there will be a Game of Thrones-inspired costume contest with prizes,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

A pop-up bar is a temporary bar that “can give your venue a specific specialty, helping you stand out from the competition and attract new customers,” according to Diageo Bar Academy.

Tickets for “The Haus of Thrones” start at $40 and are available to those 21 years old and older. Food and drinks are sold separately, the website says.