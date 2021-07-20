Hiker dies on Grand Canyon trail, park says. It’s the second hiker fatality in a week

The Bright Angel Trailhead in early morning. NPS/Michael Quinn

Another Grand Canyon hiker became unresponsive and died on a trail this week, park officials said.

He’s the second hiker to die in the past five days near the same spot.

The 56-year-old man died Monday after becoming unresponsive, park officials said Tuesday in a news release. Other hikers rushed to give him CPR and determined he didn’t have a pulse.

“Bystanders initiated CPR and National Park Service Search and Rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts,” park rangers said in the news release. “All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful.”

The incident is being investigated by the National Park Service and the county medical examiner. Park officials did not determine a cause of death or identify the hiker.

The hiker’s death is the second in the past week. On Wednesday, a 55-year-old from Washington, Louisiana, died on a multi-day hiking trip.

He was unresponsive at the Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse on Bright Angel Trail, a 3.2-mile trail that goes into the canyon and back up. The hiker who died Monday also became unresponsive near the stop.

Another Grand Canyon tourist died last week when a flash flood swept through Arizona, park officials said.

At least two other hikers have died at the Grand Canyon over the past month. In June, a 60-year-old from Oswego, Illinois, died a half-mile from the trailhead. A backpacker from Hudson, Ohio, also died after falling ill from extreme heat.

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death,” park officials said.

In June, 406,307 people visited the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service. Many of the country’s most popular national parks are seeing a spike in visitation this summer.

If you plan to hike in high temperatures, the National Park Service recommends these tips:

Carry and drink plenty of water and plan to replenish electrolytes

Eat twice as much food as normal and have salty foods on hand

Carry a first-aid kit

Pack essentials only

Bring a flashlight with spare batteries to hike during the cool evening

Spray yourself with water to cool down

Have a hat and sunscreen as protection from the sun

Have a whistle or signal for emergency use

Wear waterproof clothing