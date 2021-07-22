Girl dies when car hits her and mom running sidewalk produce stand, Ohio police say

A driver hit a mom and daughter operating a produce stand in Lithopolis, Ohio, and the girl died in the vehicle crash, state Highway Patrol said. Screengrab from WBNS.

A girl was killed in Ohio when a driver slammed into the produce stand she was running with her mom, police say.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a mom and daughter had been operating the produce stand Thursday in the small village of Lithopolis when a car veered off the road and hit them, WCMH reported.

The vehicle continued driving and hit a house and tree before stopping, the news outlet reported.

Authorities told WBNS that they had been selling produce in front of their home.

The woman was trapped under the vehicle and the girl was in the yard next to a home when Lithopolis officers arrived at the crash scene, police said. Officers and firefighters removed the seriously injured woman from under the car and took her to a hospital.

But efforts to save the girl’s life were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene, WSYX reported.

The driver was detained by Lithopolis police, who requested the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigate “due to the complex nature of the scene, along with the possibility of the vehicle being involved in a crash prior to entering the village.”

The identity of the mother and daughter hadn’t been released Thursday evening.