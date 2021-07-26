Man tries to shoot skunk with crossbow but hits and kills another man, NY cops say

Caution tape GETTY IMAGES | ROYALTY FREE

A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by an arrow intended for a skunk Friday night, police in central New York said.

James Parker Jr., 58, and another man were trying to kill a skunk with a crossbow, but when the other man shot the arrow it “unintentionally” struck Parker instead, according to a news release from New York State Police.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. in Taylor., state police said. Taylor is a small town in central New York — more than 40 miles south of Syracuse.

The other man dialed 911 and attempted to help the injured man before medical professionals arrived, police said.

When the trooper arrived at the scene, Marathon Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps and a Cincinnatus ambulance were “administering medical aid,” the news release said. Cincinnatus is a nearby town south of Taylor.

New York State Police did not have further information.

The investigation is still ongoing.