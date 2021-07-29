Woman stabs transit worker for getting water on her as he cleaned, Chicago police say

A woman stabbed a transit worker in Chicago because he accidentally sprayed her with water while cleaning, police say.

A Chicago Transit Authority worker is hospitalized after a woman stabbed him in the neck Wednesday night, police told local outlets.

According to investigators, the worker was washing a Red Line station train platform around 10:40 p.m. when he accidentally sprayed the woman with water, WFLD reported. Angry that he got her wet, she walked up to the 49-year-old man and plunged a knife into his neck, police told the outlet.

He was taken to a hospital in fair condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, and the woman was arrested at the scene. Charges against her are pending.

There have been at least two other stabbings on CTA buses or train platforms this month.

On July 20, a 36-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed in the face with her own knife, after the two men she was defending herself from disarmed her, McClatchy News reported. She was waiting at a train stop.

The next day, a woman stabbed a 68-year-old man riding a CTA bus several times following a verbal argument, WBBM reported. The man survived.