A water slide but no kitchen: Mansion listed in Utah puzzles ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

When house hunters take a couple of laps around Zillow, most are looking for a home that at least has a place to rest their heads.

But a mega mansion that’s hit the market in Orem, Utah for $3.9 million is leaving some people with more questions than answers when it comes to the interior.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“Presenting Utah’s largest available home, offering a once in a lifetime opportunity to create your dream residence, customized to your specifications,” the listing on Zillow says about this 27,500-square-foot mansion that looks a little incomplete.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“This exclusive sanctuary is a retreat from the ordinary and boasts a vast open floorplan with soaring 10-foot ceilings, giant picturesque windows, and entertainment areas that will be built-to-suit with options to include regulation-sized double bowling alleys, resort-style spa, indoor salt water pool with waterpark-worthy winding slide and features a retractable roof for the indoor/outdoor experience, expansive game rooms, and tennis court.”

But, alas, it has none of the important features like finished bedrooms or even a completed kitchen.

Pool/Projection of finished product Screen grab from Zillow.com

However, that ginormous slide seems to be further along than everything else, which captured the attention of the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild.”

“Dude started with the sports stuff instead of kitchens and bathrooms, and all of the sister wives bailed,” one fan joked.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“I don’t understand why the pool is full and there are kayaks … but the rest of the house is unfinished,” another person said. “Did they come to just use the pool?!”

“As long as the tennis court and the pool are finished the rest is cosmetic….” one fan said.

Interior/Projection of finished product Screen grab from Zillow.com

“So every room comes with a tennis court or pool view?” another asked.

“Construction Priorities: 1. Water slide and pool, 2. Tennis court, 3. House, when you can get to it. In. That. Order,” one person said.

Tennis court Screen grab from Zillow.com

“They’re asking a lot of money for a house with no house inside,” a fan observed.

The listing did offer virtual photos on what some of the interior would look like once completed.

Aerial Screen grab from Zillow.com