Three shot when gunman opens fire during shift change at Tennessee warehouse, cops say

A large police presence is seen in Nashville, Tennessee, after officials say two employees were shot at a manufacturing facility Tuesday morning. Elizabeth Lane/WKRN via Storyful

Two employees were shot Tuesday morning at a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, police say.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. at the SmileDirectClub on Antioch Pike in Nashville, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said during a news conference streamed by WKRN that they believe a day shift employee walked into the facility during a shift change and opened fire.

Three employees were shot, and one is in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to the facility and shot the suspected gunman, police tweeted. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said during the news conference.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The suspect was carrying a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and refused officers’ demands to drop the weapon, instead pointing it at them, police said.

An “active shooter investigation” is underway, according to police.

SmileDirectClub said in a statement to local news outlets that it is “saddened at the shooting.”

“The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site,” the company said, according to WZTV. “The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER