Teacher’s boyfriend pushed her to film sexual videos near children, Georgia cops say

A substitute teacher’s boyfriend pushed her to make inappropriate videos while she worked near children, Georgia officials said.

Now, he’s the latest to be charged in a case that stemmed from an investigation that began about 50 miles west of Atlanta in February, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies said Brent Matthew Vadovsky, 32, was dating a substitute teacher when he encouraged her to film “videos of her performing sexual acts on herself while she worked around students” at Mt. Zion Elementary School in Carrollton.

He knew his girlfriend — identified as 30-year-old Amelia Ressler — was working at the school and could have exposed children to the explicit content, officials said.

Deputies in a Facebook post didn’t list attorney information for the couple, and a social media user believed to be Ressler didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Representatives from the sheriff’s office and Carroll County Schools also didn’t respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information.

On Feb. 5, officials announced Ressler had been taken into custody and charged with 19 counts of child molestation. At the time, she was accused of engaging “in indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school aged children.”

After learning he was also under investigation, deputies said Vadovsky left for Ohio. He was arrested in an unrelated case and recently taken to Carroll County, where he also faces 19 child molestation charges, officials wrote in a Facebook post.

In Georgia, someone can be charged with molestation if that person is accused of doing “any immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under the age of 16 years with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or the person,” the Lawson and Berry law firm said on its website. Someone can also be charged on suspicion of sending images of those acts electronically.

Ressler and Vadovsky are from Carrollton and were behind bars as of Tuesday morning, officials said.

“The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the strong relationship we have with the Carroll County School System, and we have continued to work very closely with their board and staff along with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure those involved are held accountable in this case,” deputies wrote on Facebook.