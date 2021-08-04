Planet Fitness ‘gym attire’ dispute ends with angry man shooting staffer, NM cops say

A membership dispute at a Planet Fitness turned violent in New Mexico, when the disgruntled former member pulled a 9mm handgun and shot an employee, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Las Cruces Police Department photo

A Planet Fitness dispute turned violent in New Mexico this week, when a disgruntled former member threw his boot at a woman behind the counter and then shot her, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

This was all over the man’s membership, which was canceled due to complaints over his “gym attire,” police say.

The 29-year-old employee was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, officials said in a news release. Her name was not released.

Jose Daniel Chavez, 28, of Las Cruces, was apprehended nearby and charged with one count of attempted murder, officials said.

He “was not wearing shoes or boots,” police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Planet Fitness on El Paseo Road in Las Cruces, police said.

“The victim ... told detectives she was working at the counter when Chavez walked in, threw a boot at her and then fired one round,” police said.

“The round struck the left side of the woman’s abdomen. ... Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and the direction he left the gym. Officers quickly located and detained Chavez who fit the description of the suspect. Witnesses subsequently positively identified Chavez as the shooter.”

Witnesses reported the shooter “dropped a handgun on the sidewalk” while fleeing and police later recovered a 9mm handgun, investigators said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Chavez had been a Planet Fitness member last year, “but had his membership canceled in June 2020 due to repeated complaints regarding his gym attire,” police said.

He is being held without bond in the Dona Ana County Detention Center, officials said.

The Planet Fitness chain of gyms prides itself on being a “judgment free zone,” with a long list of restrictions.

Members must abstain from strutting, grunting, yelling, groaning, flexing, “or making an effort to attract attention” and mocking the appearance or abilities of other members, according to the company’s website.