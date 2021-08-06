Woman goes for swim in 350,000-gallon water tank – then needs rescuing, Alabama cops say

An Alabama woman had to be rescued from a 350,000-gallon water tank after climbing inside for a swim Thursday, authorities said. Image courtesy of the City of Athens, Alabama / Facebook

A 350,000-gallon water tank will have to be drained after a woman decided to take a swim in it, Alabama authorities say.

Police and fire personnel for the City of Athens had to rescue the woman, who’s accused of breaching a fence barrier and climbing a ladder to the top of the 70-foot water tower Thursday, according to a news release posted on the city’s Facebook page.

The hatch, which city officials said wasn’t properly secured, closed on her after she climbed in to swim.

Doug Duren, a retired Athens police officer who lives nearby, called authorities after he spotted the woman climbing up the water tank. Two firefighters found her swimming inside and convinced her to come to them, officials said.

Crews managed to get her out using a harness before walking her down on the ladder.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We appreciate the neighbors and Mr. Duren who contacted authorities because we could have had a very different outcome,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.

Wastewater department officials said they will drain the tank so that it can be sanitized. The woman, who wasn’t publicly named, will undergo a mental evaluation, police said.

Athens is located about 35 miles west of Huntsville.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER