Mom kills estranged husband who attacked as she readied kids for school, Texas cops say

A mother shot and killed her estranged husband Monday as she was preparing their three children for their first day of school, according to Texas deputies.

The mom was about to take her three children — ages 8, 12 and 16 — to school Monday morning before 8 a.m. when their 40-year-old father showed up at the Humble home unannounced, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man began to physically assault his wife, who grabbed a handgun and shot her husband multiple times. The three children were at the home when the incident occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies administered CPR on the man, who later died at the hospital.

In a news briefing Monday, Gonzalez called the incident “really a sad situation,” according to KTRK. It’s unclear why the man showed up at the home.

The woman has not been charged in the shooting. The incident continues to be investigated, and findings will be referred to the Harris County Grand Jury.

The sheriff’s office said the man was out on bond for a previous assault charge on his wife. During that incident in June, he woke up their children so they could see him “confront their mother about their ‘marital problems,’” KTRK reported. He then slapped her twice in the face, the TV station said.

Humble is in northeast Harris County about 20 miles from Houston.

