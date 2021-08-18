Husband shot by wife’s boyfriend secretly living in Alabama home, sheriff says

A Creola, Alabama man was shot by his wife’s boyfriend, who had been secretly living in the home, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said. Screengrab from WALA.

An Alabama man was shot by his wife’s boyfriend, who was secretly living in the couple’s home, officials said.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the wife told her husband that an “intruder” was in their Creola home Sunday night and he armed himself with a gun, WPMI reported. The men shot each other and both went to the hospital, the news outlet reported.

The sheriff’s office said Michael Amacker, the wife’s boyfriend for over a year, had been living at the house shortly before the shooting, WALA reported.

“She had been allowing him to stay within the home for a couple of days, providing him food,” Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Burch told WKRG. “There were bottles of urine in the room, which indicated he had been in there for a little while.”

The sheriff’s office hadn’t uncovered a motive for the wife telling her husband that Amacker was an intruder, WKRG reported. Investigators said she was too intoxicated to be interviewed after the shooting, the news outlet reported.

Amacker was in jail on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and possession of a controlled substance.

