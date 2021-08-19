‘Abolish ICE’ sticker sparks fight between women in Safeway parking lot, Oregon cops say

A Washington woman, Moe Darling Mcleod, 57, yelled at another woman who was filming her husband in the parking lot after he made “concerning comments” about her “Abolish ICE” car sticker on Aug. 8, Oregon police said. This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. iStockphoto

An argument over a car sticker led to the arrest of a Washington woman in Oregon last week, police said.

Moe Darling Mcleod, 57, of Ilwaco was recorded in an Astoria Safeway parking lot yelling profanities before becoming physical with a woman after a dispute over her “Abolish ICE” car bumper sticker, according to police and the video.

The two-minute argument on Aug. 8 was recorded by the woman after Mcleod saw her filming Mcleod’s husband from across the parking lot, police said.

Astoria police said the woman began recording the man after he made “concerning comments’‘ about the sticker on her car. At the beginning of the video, he can be heard yelling a profanity from his vehicle in the parking lot.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The woman continued to film the man to make sure he didn’t damage her car, police said.

“That’s my husband. He’s a Marine,” the woman identified as Mcleod said in the video. “He’s not going to touch your car.”

But the woman continued to record.

Mcleod then stepped toward her and told her to “get back” and that she’s harassing her husband, the video shows.

“Go in the store and stay the (expletive) away from my husband,” she said to the woman.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The woman said she didn’t do anything, that they were “harassing” her.

In response, Mcleod turned around, said, “You started the harassment” and swung her arm at the woman’s phone, which fell to the ground, the video shows.

The two appeared to tussle.

A witness can be heard saying, “You slapped her first” to Mcleod, to which she said “I didn’t touch her.”

The woman who recorded the video made her way back to her car in tears. Police said she called 911.

Once officers arrived on the scene two minutes later, both women were interviewed about the incident.

Police later arrested Mcleod and charged her with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.