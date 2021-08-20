Need your COVID vaccine card handy? Here’s how to store it on iPhones and Androids

A close-up of a COVID-19 vaccination record card. Getty Images

Make sure you can easily access your COVID-19 vaccine card ― you may need it to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, concerts and other places.

New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco have already implemented measures requiring proof of vaccination in certain locations, while Los Angeles is looking into it, according to the Associated Press.

Luckily, there are ways to store your card on your smartphone instead of shuffling through your wallet or bag to find it.

Google, Apple and Samsung are planning to offer a feature that allows users to quickly pull up a QR code to scan and verify their vaccination status, according to NBC News.

In the meantime, taking a picture of your vaccination card and storing it on your phone is the easiest way to keep it handy because there isn’t a single national system or app to present proof of vaccination, CNET reported.

Galaxy users, however, have the option to store their cards on Samsung Pay, according to a Samsung news release.

You’ll have to download the CommonHealth app from the Google Play Store, then follow instructions to verify your vaccination status. Once that’s done, you’ll have to download a Smart Health Card to Samsung Pay.

Some states, including New York, Colorado, Louisiana and California, have their own digital vaccination cards, according to state websites.

For example, the myColorado app asks you to make an account, verify your identity and upload your driver’s license or ID, the state website said. Once complete, you’ll be able to add your myVaccine record to the app.

Louisiana’s LA Wallet app is similar to the one in Colorado, while California’s requires you to fill out a form and verify your identity. Then you’ll get a text message or email with a link to a QR code, which you’ll scan at places requiring proof of vaccination.

Louisiana, along with Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, Arizona, Washington state, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., have the MyIR app, which is used by state health departments to show digital proof of vaccination, according to the app’s website.