Idaho teen plummets 30 feet from waterfall, Utah sheriff says. ‘Lucky to be alive’

A 19-year-old man plunged 30 feet off Bridal Veil Falls near Orem, Utah, on Aug. 22, 2021, officials said. The 607-foot waterfall is in the southern part of Provo Canyon. Utah County Sheriff's Office

A 19-year-old Idaho man plunged 30 feet from a Utah waterfall Sunday night, officials said.

Four teens hiked up Bridal Veil Falls near Orem in Provo Canyon, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Then one teen fell from the falls. He had minor injuries and is “lucky to be alive,” officials said.

Search and rescuers lifted the four “ill-equipped” teens into a helicopter, officials said. A video shows a rescuer hoisting a teen up into an aircraft hovering overhead.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officials said the injured teen may have been from Boise but is living in Provo. He had an Idaho phone number but gave deputies a Provo address.

It’s unclear whether the three other teens were also from Idaho, but officials said they all had Idaho phone numbers.

The 1.4 mile out-and-back trail up Bridal Veil Falls is labeled “easy” by AllTrails. Half of the path is paved and has an elevation gain of 114 feet.

The natural waterfall pours over the side of Provo Canyon and is estimated at 607 feet.

Others have fallen over the cliff’s edge.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A 9-year-old climbed the waterfall with his mother’s fiance in July. The fiance fell off the trail and died.