‘Dream come true’ castle listed in Montana excites Zillow Gone Wild. Take a look

An enchanting castle has graced the real estate market in Darby, Montana for under seven figures. The estate, which sits on the banks of the Bitterroot River, is listed for $880,000 and not only is it fit for royalty, but it’s also nabbed the attention of Zillow Gone Wild.

“The Kingdom is ready for the new owner!” the listing on Zillow says. “Updated vastly improved and recently finished. Bitterroot River frontage, your own raft launch, take a private walk through the trees to your own fire pit. This really is a dream come true!”

The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home across 2,919-square-feet managed to fascinate the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild, whose fans had mixed reactions to the inside and the outside of the home.

“That is some gorgeous country up there. I’d look out side as the weather gets colder saying ‘Winter is coming’ every day,” one fan joked. “Disappointed it doesn’t have a dungeon but that can be added.”

“Outside is a little sketchy, and the closeness to the river makes me apprehensive, but I love the inside!” another gushed. “I’d paint the red bedroom some other color, but otherwise, it’s great!”

“Honestly I love when people commit to a theme,” one fan said.

“The interior designers understood the assignment.,” another said.

“That place is awesome!” one fan exclaimed. “Imagine how fun it would be to have big parties there. Would also be a great place to rent out as AirBnB.”

“This is the town that Yellowstone is filmed in,” another person observed. “They have so many unique homes there.”

“For that house plus 12.66 acres, riverfront in Montana, that’s a pretty great price!” one said.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“I require a jug of honey mead, a giant turkey leg, and a serving wench to even LOOK at this house!!!!” another joked.

The town of Darby is on the small side with a population of 745 according to United States Census Bureau.