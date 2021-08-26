Dad-to-be crushed in front of pregnant wife in fatal road rage scuffle, Texas cops say

A father-to-be was crushed in front of his pregnant wife during a fatal road rage incident in Houston. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Texas man was crushed to death in front of his pregnant wife Wednesday night, following a scuffle with another driver who rear-ended him, according to Houston police.

Investigators say the man was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic, with his wife riding in the passenger seat, when another driver in a Toyota Tundra crashed into the back of their car before 9 p.m. in southwest Houston, KHOU reported.

The husband, said to be in his 30s, got out of the Honda Civic and confronted the other man. ”Words were exchanged” at first, police told WOAI, but things quickly turned physical.

The two men got into a fistfight, the station reported, with the Tundra driver still in the cab of his truck and the husband hanging on the side, throwing punches back and forth, police said.

Then, at some point during the fight, the truck driver is accused of hitting the gas, speeding about 100 yards down the road, where he lost control, according to KTRK. The truck flipped onto its left side, crushing the man.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It is unclear if the suspect was holding the victim or if the victim was willingly holding onto the Toyota,” Houston police said in a statement.

His wife was physically unharmed but witnessed the traumatic scene unfold, outlets reported.

“She was obviously extremely upset,” police told WOAI. “Her husband is deceased on the road.”

The driver of the Tundra ran away from the scene and police are searching for him, KHOU reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

No names of anyone involved have been released.