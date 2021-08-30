Drunk woman tries to get her Tesla to drive her home, Oregon cops say. It ended badly

A 63-year-old woman was arrested on DUII charges after Oregon State Police found her Tesla crashed into another vehicle Aug. 27, 2021. Troopers said she had attempted to use autopilot to drive herself home. Oregon State Police

A 63-year-old woman faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants after attempting to have her Tesla drive her home last week, Oregon officials said.

“DUII is a DUII even if you think your Tesla can drive you home,” Oregon State Police said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday around 10 p.m. in Milwaukie, officials said.

When troopers arrived at the parking lot, they saw a white Tesla driven over the grass and a parked silver car with dents, a photo of the incident shows.

The driver attempted to use the car’s self-driving capabilities to take her home, but instead crashed it, troopers said.

Officials said the woman showed signs of impairment, so they arrested her.

The woman was taken to the Clackamas County Jail where she faces DUII charges related to alcohol, according to a log of the incident from troopers.

Officials said there were no injuries.

