Unique converted sanctuary home lists in Kansas for $295,000. Take a look inside
A unique home that rests under a 1900s sanctuary in Winfield, Kansas, has landed on the real estate market for $295,000.
The home, which has been in the same family for almost 30 years, is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom property with more than 3,500 square feet of living space that takes up the first level of the property.
“With brand new flooring in every bedroom, and fresh paint throughout the home, we welcome you to peek into our church home,” the listing on Zillow says.
Highlighted features in the home include a primary bedroom with its own full bath and walk-in closet, an office, workout room and laundry room – all of which are accessible from the primary bedroom.
“The galley kitchen includes a breakfast nook and custom arches designed as unique features in this home,” the listing says. “The large dining room, with new flooring, has space for 3 or 4 full sized dining tables for all your friends and family to gather and enjoy holidays or gatherings throughout the year. A great study/library as well as a large storage room are on either side of the large dining room.”
There’s also three more bedrooms that share a full bath and half bath, a private backyard and a three-car garage.
It’s the second level of the house that draws attention, however. A 3,500-plus-square-foot church with high ceilings and stained-glass windows and a hand-painted mural offers meticulous detail in its beauty. The church level also comes with a guest bedroom and three meeting/classrooms.
The home was also featured on Special Finds, a website that showcases unique houses on the market.
Winfield is around 42 miles outside Wichita.
