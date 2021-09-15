Wife drunkenly hit husband’s truck picking him up at his drunken crash, Indiana cops say

A Posey County, Indiana, woman was drunk when she crashed into his truck while picking him up after he drunkenly hit a semi, police said. The wife was arrested. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Indiana woman trying to pick up her husband after he drunkenly hit a semi ended up totaling both their vehicles when she arrived, police said.

Her 56-year-old husband had veered across the center line of State Road 165 in Posey County on Monday night and collided with a semi truck, according to Indiana State Police.

With the couple’s home just a short drive away, the husband called his wife to get him before troopers and sheriff’s deputies arrived, police said. But as she drove to the scene of the crash, the wife slammed into the husband’s truck still stopped on the roadway, police said.

Police said the couple showed signs of impairment after they arrived at the scene. The wife had a blood-alcohol concentration of .22% in a preliminary test at a hospital and her husband’s test was .28%, police said.

The woman was arrested and taken to jail, while her husband was admitted to the hospital with a medical issue not considered by police to be life-threatening.

The semi driver wasn’t injured.