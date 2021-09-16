National
‘Soft-spoken’ cop dies of COVID less than year after joining Texas police department
A Texas police officer remembered for her “soft-spoken manner” died Thursday of COVID-19, officials said.
Georgetown Police Department officer Michelle Gattey, 44, joined the force less than a year ago after serving 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, officials said. She died Thursday after a “courageous battle” with the coronavirus.
“Officer Gattey will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her soft-spoken manner, and her commitment to our country and our community,” the Georgetown Police Department said in a Facebook post. “She truly exemplified what it means to have a servant heart.”
Gattey was an intern within the police department before deciding to become an officer. She attended a police academy late last year and became a police officer in January. Just before her death, Gattey was preparing to be a victim’s service coordinator for the department.
“Her family, her friends, and all of us will miss her more than words can describe,” the police department said.
Georgetown is a city of about 71,000 people just north of Austin.
