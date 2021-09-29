Man lights woman on fire with road flare, then hides in 10-foot hole, Utah cops say

A 49-year-old man in Clinton, Utah, is accused of setting a woman on fire with a road flare. He was arrested on Sept. 27, 2021. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Utah man is accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and lighting her on fire with a road flare, according to several news outlets.

Marc Davis, 49, was booked into jail on Monday. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, obstruction of justice and numerous drug-related charges.

The woman’s shirt and chest were burned when authorities arrived at the Clinton home, about 33 miles north of Salt Lake City, media outlets said.

She received medical care at the scene but declined to go to a hospital, KSL reported.

Davis chased the woman with a flare before setting her on fire, according to a police report obtained by KSTU.

Then he fled the scene with a red cooler in hand, news stations reported.

Witnesses pointed authorities to a backyard, where he was hiding under a blanket in a 10-foot hole with the red container, the TV news station reported.

Once Davis climbed out of the hole, officials said he pretended he could not speak and remained silent, KTVX reported.

He later told detectives he had been around the woman but did not throw anything at her, the news outlet reported.

Police said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the container, including “a large amount of a solid crystal like substance, three bags of a green leafy like substance, a zip lock baggie of white powder, spoons, needles, tutor straws, pipes, bongs, a small glass container, baggies, a scale and a folding knife,” KSTU reported.

His bail is set at $5,000.

Further information on the incident was unavailable.