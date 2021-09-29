Gas leak explosion critically injures 2 firefighters at Dallas apartment complex

Seven people, including four firefighters and three civilians, were injured in a natural gas explosion at a Dallas apartment complex. Screengrab from Twitter.

At least seven people were injured, including four firefighters, after a natural gas explosion Wednesday morning at a Dallas apartment complex, officials told local outlets.

Two of those firefighters are in critical condition, KXAS reported.

Firefighters have been able to extinguish the blaze, but the explosion caused significant damage to the two-story apartment building — part of which collapsed — in the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive in south Dallas, KTVT reported.

Officials say firefighters arrived at the apartment around 10:20 a.m. to investigate a reported gas leak, the station reported, and the explosion occurred soon after.

Debris went flying up to 30 yards from the building, and nearby windows were shattered by the blast, according to KXAS. Search crews are on the scene to rescue anyone else who may be trapped under rubble.

Officials do not know what caused the explosion, outlets report.

“This is a terrible situation,” Dallas mayor Eric Johnson said in a tweet. “The scene remains active. Multiple crews are involved in the response, including Atmos. Please pray for our firefighters and for the civilians who have been injured.”

This is a developing story.

