Carjacker swings ax at driver during chaotic crime spree in Washington, police say

A 38-year-old man crashed a vehicle he had carjacked using a hammer, then threatened another driver with an ax and frightened neighbors, Seattle police said. Seattle Police Department

A 38-year-old man “experiencing some kind of crisis” embarked on a chaotic crime spree Tuesday night in a Seattle neighborhood, police said.

A woman called 911 at 8:30 p.m. to report a man had approached her car holding a hammer and told her to get out, but she sped off, Seattle police said in a news release.

About 15 minutes later, the man tapped on the window of a parked car with the hammer and told the driver he was taking her car, police said. She got out and he drove away.

At 8:56 p.m., the carjacker crashed the stolen car, overturning it in the Columbia City neighborhood, and ran away, police said.

He then swung an ax at a passing car and tried to break into a nearby home, according to police. Still holding the ax, he stuck his head inside another home through an unlocked door, but ran away after seeing people inside.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police spotted the man and arrested him after he tried to run away, the release said. He faces charges including robbery, harassment, trespassing and obstruction. His name has not been released.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER