Two kids trying TikTok challenge have ‘life-threatening’ burns, Alaska officials say

Two Alaska children suffered “life-threatening” burns while trying a TikTok challenge involving setting fire to a mirror with rubbing alcohol, firefighters say.

The children were taken to Mat-Su Regional Hospital via ambulance, Palmer Fire & Rescue reported on Facebook. The agency did not provide the ages of the children or other details.

“Do not do a challenge that could affect your health or that of someone else,” firefighters wrote this week. They warned that online challenges could have “bad outcomes” and encouraged kids to ask questions before trying a challenge.

In May, 13-year-old Destini Crane of Portland, Oregon, suffered severe burns attempting the same TikTok challenge with hairspray, KPTV reported.

“It was unreal, heartbreaking,” her mother, Kimberly Crane, told the station. “Like I don’t think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire. It was horrible.”

The challenge appears to be inspired by videos from a TikTok user who applies hairspray to a mirror in various shapes, then sets it on fire in the dark, Distractify reported.

