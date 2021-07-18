Google Maps sends hikers on ‘potentially fatal’ route in Scotland, climbers say

Sheep graze at the base of Ben Nevis in Scotland, in this May 2000 photo. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane) Associated Press file

Mountaineers say an apparent Google Maps route to the top of Great Britain’s highest peak could be “potentially fatal” for inexperienced climbers.

Google denies that walking routes shown on the app for Ben Nevis in Scotland are dangerous, but will change driving directions to deliver people to a lower parking lot with a visitor center.

Ben Nevis, part of the Grampian Mountain range in the northwest highlands, attracts 125,000 visitors a year, according to Visit Scotland. It stands 4,413 feet above sea level.

One of the driving routes to the mountain on Google Apps takes visitors to an upper parking lot closest to the summit, where a dotted line appears to show a walking trail to the peak.

“Even the most experienced mountaineer would have difficulty following this route,” said Heather Morning, safety adviser with Mountaineering Scotland. “The line goes through very steep, rocky, and pathless terrain where even in good visibility it would be challenging to find a safe line. Add in low cloud and rain and the suggested Google line is potentially fatal.”

The John Muir Trust says the correct trails to the summit of Ben Nevis start at a lower parking lot with a visitor center, but people ignore signs posted at the upper lot pointing that out.

“We often come across groups of inexperienced walkers heading towards Steall Falls or up the south slopes of Ben Nevis believing it is the route to the summit,” said Nathan Berrie, the trust’s Ben Nevis conservation officer.

In a statement, California-based Google said the dotted line shown on some maps from the upper parking lot to the summit is not a suggested walking route, SFGate reported.

“(Google has) investigated the issue at Ben Nevis, and have confirmed that our walking directions do not lead people through dangerous routes,” Google told the publication.

But the company will change its suggested driving routes.

“To help both novice and experienced hikers more easily find trails that suit their level of expertise, we’re now updating our driving routes to take people directly to the visitor center, where they’ll be able to speak with staff about the best trail to take,” Google said.