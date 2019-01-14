Watch live as Democrat JB Pritzker is inaugurated as Illinois’ 43rd governor

New Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be inaugurated as the state’s 43rd leader during a ceremony that begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Pritzker defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the November 2018 election.
During a News-Democrat interview with Pritzker on Sunday, the incoming governor said he’s interested in bringing jobs and infrastructure improvement to the metro-east and Southern Illinois.
“There’s a lot of opportunity in . . . turning East St. Louis into a logistics and transportation hub, but we’ve got to make the right kind infrastructure investments to make that happen,” Pritzker said.
