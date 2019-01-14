Politics & Government

Watch live as Democrat JB Pritzker is inaugurated as Illinois’ 43rd governor

News-Democrat

January 14, 2019 09:25 AM

J.B. Pritzker discusses gambling, marijuana, capital bill before inauguration

Democratic Illinois Governor-Elect J.B. Pritzker discusses gambling expansion, marijuana legalization, a capital bill and gun dealer licensing prior the day before his inauguration. He will succeed Republican Bruce Rauner.
By
Up Next
Democratic Illinois Governor-Elect J.B. Pritzker discusses gambling expansion, marijuana legalization, a capital bill and gun dealer licensing prior the day before his inauguration. He will succeed Republican Bruce Rauner.
By

New Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be inaugurated as the state’s 43rd leader during a ceremony that begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Click here to watch the event live.

Pritzker defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the November 2018 election.

During a News-Democrat interview with Pritzker on Sunday, the incoming governor said he’s interested in bringing jobs and infrastructure improvement to the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in . . . turning East St. Louis into a logistics and transportation hub, but we’ve got to make the right kind infrastructure investments to make that happen,” Pritzker said.

  Comments  