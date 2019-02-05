Dick Durbin statement on Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on President Trump’s State of the Union address:
“What is the state of the union under President Trump? Affordable health insurance — including for people with pre-existing conditions — is at risk because of a lawsuit filed by Republican Attorneys General and supported by this President and his Administration.
“The basic services of our government are at risk because of President Trump’s 35-day shutdown and threat to do it again next week.
“Our national security is at risk because of threats to NATO, a return to an arms race, and a phony caravan crisis at our southern border all brought on by this President.
“Our planet is at risk because this President and his party have broken with every nation on Earth in their opposition to responsibly address climate change.
“Our economy is at risk because President Trump’s tax scam left the middle class behind.
“And America’s confidence in our government is at risk because we’ve been shaken by this President and his Cabinet riddled with corruption and conflicts of interest.
“When this President says his Administration is unlike anything in the history of this country, there is no argument that he’s right.”
