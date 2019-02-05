Tammy Duckworth statement on Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after President Trump delivered his 2019 State of the Union Address:
“Tonight, we saw the same reckless rhetoric that has been a signature of Donald Trump’s presidency. Instead of attempting to unite the country and bring people together after the ridiculous and unnecessary government shutdown, the President played on America’s internal divisions and employed his usual xenophobic attacks on immigrants. Instead of proposing ethics reforms to clean up Washington, he asked Congress and law enforcement to stop investigating misconduct in his administration – and he missed a critical opportunity to present credible, thoughtful solutions to some of the serious challenges facing our country like our crumbling infrastructure and rising health care costs.
“The American people are counting on their elected leaders to come together on these difficult issues and pass common-sense solutions. It’s unfortunate that the commander-in-chief did not use tonight as an opportunity to change course or deliver a positive and inclusive message that moves us forward as a nation.”
