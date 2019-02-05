Mike Bost statement on Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday evening:
“I appreciate President Trump using his address to highlight some of the work he and Congress can pursue together to protect America’s workers, grow our economy, and keep our families safe,” said Bost. “These bipartisan, common sense solutions are vitally important to the future of Southern Illinois. Let’s not kid ourselves, our nation faces many challenges. But I’ll always believe that we, as Americans, share so much common ground. Washington just needs to spend less time digging in our heels and more time building upon the values that make this country great.”
