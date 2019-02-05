John Shimkus statement on Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) released the following statement in reaction to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address to Congress tonight:
“In his first address to a divided government, President Trump reported on his record \u0097 a stronger economy, a more powerful military, and a modernized tax code that is putting more money in middle class families’ pockets. He noted important bipartisan achievements as well, including criminal justice reform, workforce education, landmark VA reform, and legislation to combat the opioid crisis.
“To build on that record of success, the president also urged Congress to act on his priorities \u0097 securing our borders and reforming our broken immigration system; rebuilding our infrastructure; lowering drug prices and health care costs; and renegotiating fairer trade deals. On some of these issues we might find the bipartisan agreement we need to move forward. Others may take longer to find compromise. I look forward to working with President Trump and advancing the bold agenda he proposed tonight.”
