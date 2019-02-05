Rodney Davis statement on Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

Washington, DC- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) released this statement today after President Trump delivered his second State of the Union address:
“As we heard tonight, the state of our union is strong and both sides can work together to get things done in Washington. Pro-growth policies, like tax reform, have allowed for better job opportunities, provided the highest wage growth in more than a decade, and let Americans keep more of what they earn. We can build on this successful economy, but not by constant gridlock.
“President Trump listed a number of issues tonight that Republicans and Democrats can and should work together on. I hope Speaker Pelosi will take the President up on this offer because I want to get things done and I know many of my Republican and Democrat colleagues in the House feel the same. I want to continue to grow job opportunities for my constituents, lower the cost of health care, invest in infrastructure, and focus on a strong national security, but we can’t do that if the House is only focused on obstruction.
“I was glad to hear President Trump focus on keeping our communities safe because it’s first responders, like Taylorville Fire Chief Mike Crews who was here with me tonight representing all the first responders in the 13th District, who are critical to this goal. It’s people like Fire Chief Crews and many others who are relying on the federal government to do its job. We need to set 2020 aside and get to work.”
