Democrat Londrigan announces she’ll challenge Rodney Davis again in 2020 election

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is a Democrat running for Congress in the 13th District of Illinois. She is running against Republican Rodney Davis.

A candidate who lost to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is making another run.

Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, of Springfield, announced she would throw her name in for the race in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District in next year’s election.

She plans a formal announcement on Thursday at the AFL-CIO union hall in Springfield.

“Dirksen Londrigan will discuss the need for new leadership in Congress and to protect the health care of Illinois families against ongoing attacks by Congressman Rodney Davis and Washington Republicans,” a news release from her campaign said.

Davis defeated Londrigan by 2,058 votes in November. Davis carried out 50.4 percent of the vote. Londrigan received 49.6 percent of the vote.

Her campaign during the 2018 run focused on health care, and she often shared a story about her son, Jack, who nearly died from an infection.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has listed the 13th District as one of its targeted districts to flip next year, and has regulary sent out news releases criticizing Davis for his votes during this session of Congress.





The 13th Congressional District stretches from Edwardsville, into central Illinois and includes, Springfield, Champaign, Decatur and Bloomington.

The primary election is in March, ahead of the November 2020 general election.