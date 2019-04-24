Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s property taxes under federal investigation, report says

A few questions with JB Pritzker, Democrat for Illinois Governor. Election 2018 is quickly approaching and we ask JB Pritzker, Democrat for Illinois Governor, a few questions during his recent stop to his Belleville campaign headquarters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Election 2018 is quickly approaching and we ask JB Pritzker, Democrat for Illinois Governor, a few questions during his recent stop to his Belleville campaign headquarters.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, his wife M.K., and his brother-in-law are under federal investigation for a property tax break that netted the billionaire governor $331,000 in tax relief, Chicago Public Radio station WBEZ reported on Wednesday.

WBEZ reported the probe began in October while Pritzker, a Democrat, campaigned to unseat then Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The Pritzker’s received the tax break after toilets were removed from a mansion the couple owns. That mansion was later deemed uninhabitable.

A Cook County inspector general called the move a “scheme to defraud” taxpayers.

Marc Elias, an attorney for the Pritzkers, denied the governor or his wife did anything wrong.

Pritzker, who became governor in January, is pushing an ambitious agenda, which calls for moving the state to a graduated income tax structure, legalizing recreational marijuana and legalizing sports betting.

The tax break became a campaign issue last fall and Pritzker volunteered to repay the $331,000 in tax savings he received.

The Illinois Republican Party used the news of the federal investigation as a way to campaign against Pritzker’s push to put in a progressive income tax in the state.

“An Illinois governor under federal criminal investigation 101 days into office must be a new record — even for Illinois,” said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider. “We already knew Pritzker was a serial tax dodger. He stashes millions offshore in zero-tax Bahamas bank accounts and took the toilets out of his Chicago mansion to dodge over $330,000 in property taxes. The Cook County Independent Inspector General called it ‘a scheme to defraud’ taxpayers. Yet Pritzker continues to push tax hikes on Illinois families and businesses — absurd hypocrisy from Pritzker. J.B. Pritzker can’t be trusted. Pritzker must immediately cease all of his efforts to raise taxes, including his graduated income tax, because he’s under federal criminal investigation for not paying his own taxes.”