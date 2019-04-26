Senator Duckworth visits Iraq for first time since being shot down

Photos from Tammy Duckworth’s visit to Iraq Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth made an official visit to Iraq. While in the Army Reserves, Duckworth lost both her legs after her helicopter was shot down in the country. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth made an official visit to Iraq. While in the Army Reserves, Duckworth lost both her legs after her helicopter was shot down in the country.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, on Friday returned from a 5-day trip to Iraq, which was the senator’s first visit since being shot down in the country while flying a Black Hawk helicopter.

Duckworth, who served in the Army Reserves for 23 years, and was the first Army women to fly combat missions during to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2004, her Black Hawk helicopter was hit by an rocket propelled grenade. She lost her legs as well as partial use of her right arm after.

“Fifteen years ago, I deployed to Iraq as an American Soldier to fly helicopter missions. This week, I returned in a role I never expected: as a United States Senator leading a bipartisan delegation to show our support for the people of Iraq and express our hope that Iraq will be an independent, strong country and a close ally of the United States for many years to come,” Duckworth said. “I was proud to join Senators (Johnny) Isakson and (Angus) King representing our nation on this important trip – and I was even prouder that I was able to leave Iraq under my own power this time.”

“To witness Senator Duckworth flying once again over the site where she was shot down in 2004 was a moment I’ll never forget,” King said. “I’m deeply grateful for her service, and for the service of all the men and women deployed to Iraq and across the world to keep America safe.”

During the five-day trip, the three senators met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Iraqi Council of Representatives Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, Iraqi President Barham Salih, as well as Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani.

The Senators visited American troops deployed across Iraq, and also received operational and intelligence updates from American diplomats and military commanders in the region, according to Duckworth’s office.