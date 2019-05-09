DCFS inspector general identifies focus areas to better protect children

New DCFS director has experience as caseworker, governor says Marc Smith started working as director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services April 15, 2019. He was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said Smith has experience as a caseworker and investigator for DCFS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marc Smith started working as director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services April 15, 2019. He was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said Smith has experience as a caseworker and investigator for DCFS.

The statistic is staggering.

Since July, 112 children who were in contact with Illinois Department of Children and Family Services personnel have died.

DCFS inspector general Meryl Paniak on Wednesday identified four starting points for making improvements in protecting children in cases the agency is investigating.

They are safety assessments, training, supervision and manageable caseloads, Paniak told lawmakers in the House Adoptions and Child Welfare Committee.

Supervision is “key,” she said, but it will require updated, recurring training.

“We need to look into the complex need of the families,” Paniak said. “We need to start by asking staff what they need to do their job.”

She said there are 60 job vacancies in DCFS child protection statewide, and 400 of the 1,200 active cases have gone more than 90 days without agency intervention.

“We all know that workforce problems will negatively affect family outcomes,” Paniak said. “Leaders need to set a vision and drive change for staff. Staff will drive change for families. Families need to change so children can be safe.”

Marc Smith, the new director of DCFS, said he wanted to be “thoughtful” in his approach to addressing the agency’s deficiencies.

Smith said he wants to enhance communication methods, and will continue to pursue something that works until a reasonable solution is found.

But Paniak said there’s an urgency, citing the rising number of child deaths around the state — including nine children who have died in nine days, between April 30 and May 8.

During the meeting, it was reported DCFS had already made changes following discussions held April 30, including adding a phone line lawmakers can now call to receive updates about any constituent who approaches them about his or her case. The agency also began reviewing its 1,200 active cases on Monday, the State Journal-Register reported.

Smith said more changes were coming to the training staff receive.

But the agency has promised reforms in the past. Still, an average of 100 children die each year despite DCFS involvement with their families.





Smith has said adding employees would help because it would give investigators smaller caseloads and better oversight with more supervisors. The request for the budget year that starts in July includes 126 more workers.

An audit released Tuesday by the Illinois Auditor General’s office found that during the state budget impasse, most investigators’ caseloads violated a federal rule limiting the number of investigations they can take on in at least one month they worked.

The audit included 13 recommendations for DCFS to improve, and soon it will have guidance from experts at Chicago’s Chapin Hall Center For Children. Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked Chapin Hall to review the agency and report back by May.

Lawmakers are looking for possible legislative solutions in a new Child Welfare Reform Caucus.





Some state legislators have suggested investing more money in the foster care and adoption systems, so the resources are there when DCFS needs to take children out of their homes because it isn’t safe. The idea was proposed as they questioned caseworkers’ judgments to keep children with their parents when there were multiple reports of abuse to DCFS in some cases.

BND reporter Lexi Cortes contributed to this report.