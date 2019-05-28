Fairview Heights Police Department members were city’s top-five paid employees last year

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their

The five highest-paid employees in Fairview Heights in 2018 all came from the police department, according to records obtained by the Belleville News-Democrat through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Police Chief Christopher Locke earned $121,947 in 2018 and was the city’s top-paid employee. His pay and other city employees have been added to the Public Pay Database.

Sworn officers Kurt Schutz, who earned $115,981, and Jeffrey Peel, who earned $115,543, were the second- and third-highest paid employees.

Police Capt. John Proffitt was next with $113,447. Sworn officer James Krummrich, who earned $113,192, rounded out the top five.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mayor Mark Kupsky, who was unopposed in the April election as he won a second term, earned $21,600 in 2018. Kupsky, and the City Council, have not filled the city administrator position since it was vacated in 2015. Kupsky is a part-time mayor.





To look up people in the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay.