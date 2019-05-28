Politics & Government

Fairview Heights Police Department members were city’s top-five paid employees last year

Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay.
Fairview Heights

The five highest-paid employees in Fairview Heights in 2018 all came from the police department, according to records obtained by the Belleville News-Democrat through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Police Chief Christopher Locke earned $121,947 in 2018 and was the city’s top-paid employee. His pay and other city employees have been added to the Public Pay Database.

Sworn officers Kurt Schutz, who earned $115,981, and Jeffrey Peel, who earned $115,543, were the second- and third-highest paid employees.

Police Capt. John Proffitt was next with $113,447. Sworn officer James Krummrich, who earned $113,192, rounded out the top five.

Mayor Mark Kupsky, who was unopposed in the April election as he won a second term, earned $21,600 in 2018. Kupsky, and the City Council, have not filled the city administrator position since it was vacated in 2015. Kupsky is a part-time mayor.

