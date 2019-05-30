Here’s how much Madison County public employees were paid last year

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their

The latest available salaries and compensation for Madison County employees have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay.

According to records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, the highest-paid employee in Madison County last year was State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons, who earned about $168,274.

The second-highest paid public employee was John Rekowski, the public defender, who made $149,864.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mark Gvillo, a county engineer with the highway department, earned the third most in the county at $136,479, and County Administrator Doug Hulme was fourth with $122,720 in annual compensation.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, the highest-ranking elected official in the county, earned a salary of $105,311.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.





The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities.

More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.