Illinois State Police launches website for gun dealers to certify federal licenses

The Illinois State Police has launched a website for federal firearm licensees to certify their licenses with the state.

The website is part of the compliance required under the Firearm Dealer License Certification Act, which was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in January.

The state law requires each federal licensee to file with the state police a copy of its “license together with a sworn affidavit indicating the license presented is in fact its license and that the license is valid.”

After July 17 it would be unlawful for a person or entity to sell, leasing or transfer firearms to do so without a certificate of license.

ISP has 30 days to process applications for certification.

The law was designed to reduce the opportunity for both inadvertent and intentional illegal firearm transfers, according to a news release from state police.

“The Illinois State Police are committed to keeping the citizens of Illinois safe,” said Acting ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Every day we work with the Governor, members of the General Assembly, advocates and businesses making improvements to the system to prevent firearms from winding up in the hands of those who may be a threat to themselves and others.”

For more information, go to www.isp.state.il.us.