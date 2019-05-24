Duckworth secures $10M for Scott Air Force Base project in defense spending bill

Duckworth secures Scott Air Force Base project funding U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth discusses the 2020 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act that includes $10 million for a new joint operations center at Scott Air Force Base, which was approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth discusses the 2020 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act that includes $10 million for a new joint operations center at Scott Air Force Base, which was approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Scott Air Force Base is in line to receive money for a new joint operations center under a spending bill that was approved by a Senate Committee earlier this week.

The Senate Armed Services Committee included $10 million in the 2020 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act so Scott Air Force Base can have a new joint operations center.

The center would “assist the joint force commander’s planning, monitoring and guiding the execution of decisions,” according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s office.

“Scott Air Force Base is an important driver of economic growth in the Metro East and across our state, and it also serves as a critical support network for our servicemen and women, along with their families,” said Duckworth an Illinois Democrat. “Allocating these resources to Scott AFB will help improve its overall infrastructure, create jobs and enhance military readiness.”

Duckworth previously had objected to $41 million previously allocated for a communications facility expansion at Scott being possibly reallocated for to pay for a border wall through a national emergency declaration by President Donald Trump.

The U.S. House, controlled by Democrats, has sued Trump to try to stop the transfer of money.

