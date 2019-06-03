O’Fallon, Shiloh employees added to BND’s Public Pay Database

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their

Public employees who work for the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

In O’Fallon, the city’s payroll in 2018 was $15.1 million, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

City Administrator Walter Denton was the city’s highest-paid employee, earning $153,955 in 2018, records show.

The second-highest-paid employee was Director of Public Safety Eric Van Hook, who earned $130,545. Ted Shekell, the city’s director of Community Development earned $121,766 in 2018, records show.

City Mayor Herb Roach made $24,000 in his part-time position.

In Shiloh, the payroll was $2.2 million in 2018.

Village Administrator John Marquart was the village’s highest-paid employee. He earned $94,240 in 2018, records show.

The second-highest-paid employees was Police Chief Richard Wittenauer who earned $90,965. Village Clerk Brenda Kern earned $88,145 last year making her the third-highest-paid employee.

According to village records, fourth and fifth on the compensation list were in the police department. Sgt. Josh Donovan earned $85,334 in 2018 and Detective Sgt. Kyle Bade earned $80,092.

Village Mayor James Vernier earned $24,100 in a part-time position..

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities.

To look up people in the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay.





