Caseyville highway commissioner appointed to vacant seat on St. Clair County Board
A new St. Clair County Board member was sworn in Tuesday night to fill an unexpired term left by a board member who died in April.
District 29 Board member Carol Clark, 61, of Caseyville, died April 7. She served on the County Board for more than 10 years. Her term is set to expire in December 2020 and was officially filled by John Waldron, an elected official of Caseyville Township.
Waldron, the township’s highway commissioner and 45-year Fairview Heights resident, was approved unanimously to complete Clark’s unexpired term.
He was nominated by County Board Chairman Mark Kern.
Waldron has served Caseyville Township since 2013, where he maintained roads in unincorporated areas of the township. He also works as a broker with Remax.
He was re-elected to his role as commissioner in 2017.
Clark first joined the board in 2008, when she was elected to replace Rick Casey, who recently left politics. Prior to her nomination by St. Clair County Democratic committeemen, she served as the president of the Caseyville Township Democratic Party, worked as an office supervisor for Caseyville Township and was a field manager for AT&T for many years.
Before joining the board, she had never held political office.
During the meeting, the board also appointed Julie Wittenaur to the St. Clair County Board of Health to fill the unexpired term of Sally Rodriguez, who recently resigned.
Waldron was not immediately available to comment on his new role on the County Board.
