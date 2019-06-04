Pritzker will visit metro-east Tuesday afternoon to view flooding in the region

Pritzker activates National Guard Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the National Guard to help with flood fighting efforts in the state along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the National Guard to help with flood fighting efforts in the state along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will visit Grafton on Tuesday to view flooding in the region.

Pritzker will have a media availability following the tour at 4:45 p.m.

His visit to Grafton comes shortly after he views flooding in Winchester.

The governor’s visit to the region comes after he activated the National Guard last week. National Guard members in the metro-east and have been patrolling levees in the region after reports of trespassing. Three people were arrested after they were seen throwing sandbags from the top of a floodgate in the river.

The river is expected to crest Thursday in Grafton at 36 feet, about 2 feet shy of the record set in 1993. St. Louis is expected to see a river crest of 46 feet.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.