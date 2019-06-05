FCC orders hearing to determine whether Romanik stations could lose their licenses

State Rep. candidate Bob Romanik reacts to censure by St. Clair County Republicans The GOP central committee will not support or endorse the local radio host Bob Romanik, and here's his response. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The GOP central committee will not support or endorse the local radio host Bob Romanik, and here's his response.

The stations that air local radio shock jock Bob Romanik’s radio show could lose their licenses, according to a posting from the Federal Communications Commission issued Wednesday.

The FCC’s Media Bureau ordered a hearing in front of an administrative law judge to determine whether Entertainment Media Trust, the owner of four AM radio stations — KFTK, WQQW, KZQZ and KQQZ — violated FCC rules by not disclosing whether Romanik controlled the stations. The hearing, which would take place in Washington, D.C., has yet to be scheduled.

Renewal applications for these stations were filed in 2012.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern filed a petition asking the FCC to deny the renewals, which led to a multi-year “inquiry” into whether Romanik, a convicted felon, actually controlled the stations.





“Had Romanik identified himself as a party to EMT’s applications and disclosed his felony convictions in those applications, the commission would have undertaken a careful examination of the nature of Romanik’s crimes ... and whether he has been sufficiently rehabilitated to become a Commission licensee, the FCC said in its order for a hearing.

“If found to have committed these serious violations, EMT’s licenses may be canceled,” the FCC said in a news release.

Romanik declined to comment on the FCC’s decision to hold a hearing. Kern did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

During its investigation the FCC found “significant evidence supporting the claim that Romanik exercised de facto control over the stations. The investigation confirmed that Romanik established EMT and provided all of EMT’s funds for the acquisition of the stations, but was not listed as a party in any of EMT’s applications,” according to the release.





The FCC also said it found that Romanik identified himself as the owner of the radio station on various forms when disclosing political contributions and assigned EMT’s beneficial interest in radio stations to his longtime girlfriend Katrina Sanders, and participated in negotiations of a local programming and marketing agreement.





Romanik ran for state representative in 2016 and state senator in 2018. He lost in both election cycles.