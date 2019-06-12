Pritzker signs Reproductive Health Act, making Illinois most progressive state on abortion

Local legislators discuss Reproductive Health Act, abortion State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, discuss the recently passed Reproductive Health Act, and the issue of abortion rights. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, discuss the recently passed Reproductive Health Act, and the issue of abortion rights.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed the Reproductive Health Act, legislation aimed at protecting abortion rights in Illinois.





In doing so, the new law makes Illinois the most-progressive state in the country when it comes to women’s reproductive health rights and access to abortions.

“Illinois is taking a giant step forward for women’s health,” Pritzker said during the signing ceremony in Chicago. “Today we proclaim that in this state we trust women. In Illinois we guarantee as a fundamental right, a woman’s right to choose.”

The RHA would block Illinois from intruding in a woman’s decision to carry a pregnancy to term, opt for an abortion procedure or any other reproductive health care choice and, should she feel this right was violated, it creates an avenue for her to bring a lawsuit. The legislation additionally bars local governmental bodies from impairing access to contraception or procedures such as abortion but allows them to pass rules strengthening reproductive health care.

During the signing ceremony, Pritzker said the RHA enshrines practices that reflect current court rulings and practices in the state.

Pritzker signing the bill comes at a time when other states have passed legislation seeking to limit abortion rights with hopes of eventually having a case make it to the U.S. Supreme Court and potentially overturning Roe v. Wade. The high court has become increasingly conservative since it made abortion legal in 1973.

Missouri recently enacted the so-called “heartbeat ban,” which prohibits abortions after eight weeks. The state may lose its only clinic that performs abortion — Planned Parenthood in St. Louis — as there is a dispute over whether the group’s license will be renewed. The license lapsed on May 31, but a judge has ruled the clinic can stay open for now.

“More and more Missouri women are being forced to travel to Illinois and Kansas to exercise their reproductive rights and access care. Abortion bans don’t ban abortion, they just endanger women,” Pritzker said.

One of those clinics women travel to is the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, which is the only clinic south of Springfield that performs both medication and surgical abortions. About half of the clinic’s patients come from Missouri.

House sponsor of the legislation, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, said the legislation creates a “firewall” around the state to “protect access to reproductive health care for everyone.”

How metro-east legislators voted

State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey: No

State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis: Yes

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea: No

State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville: No

State Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville: No

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville: Yes

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City: No

State Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Cahokia: Yes

State Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon: Present

State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville: No

State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo: No