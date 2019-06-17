Edwardsville resident nominated to fill vacant Madison County Board seat

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler has nominated Victor Valentine Jr. to fill the vacant District 17 seat on the Madison County Board.

Prenzler selected Valentine, of Edwardsville, to fill the seat that was left open by Democrat Ann Gorman. Gorman resigned from the District 17 seat in April, when she moved to another part of Edwardsville. According to a news release, board members will vote on Valentine’s nomination at Wednesday’s County Board meeting.

“I believe Mr. Valentine is well qualified and will bring added value to the board,” Prenzler stated in the news release.

Prenzler is required by Illinois state law to appoint a board member of the same party of the seat being vacated. Valentine’s appointed term would expire in November 2020.

Valentine works as a teen reach coordinator with at-risk youth at the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House in East St. Louis. He graduated from Madison High School before going to Illinois State University, where he studied marketing and business administration. He has been in Edwardsville for the past 30 years with his wife, Rhoda, and their children.