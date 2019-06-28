Pritzker touts infrastructure plan in metro-east ahead of signing capital, gaming bills

Pritzker discusses a capital bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses his desire for a capital bill. He also talks about possible funding sources. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses his desire for a capital bill. He also talks about possible funding sources.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker stopped in East St. Louis for an early morning news conference to tout the capital bill before signing the six-year infrastructure spending bill during a ceremony later in Springfield.

Pritzker is expected to sign legislation to authorize $45 billion worth of capital investment in the state called the Rebuild Illinois Plan. In order to pay for the capital bill, Pritzker also is set to sign legislation that increases the state gasoline tax by 19 cents and cigarette tax by $1, effective Monday, along with higher vehicle registration fees next year. The legislation package also includes a gaming expansion and a parking garage tax.

The state’s gas tax was last changed in the 1990s. The gas tax will be pegged to inflation.

“I’m proud to tell you, families across Illinois are going to benefit in a significant way,” Pritzker said during his planned stop in East St. Louis. “They’re going to see cost savings …. because the amount of money people are saving when their tires aren’t blown out because of a pothole they’re hitting on the highway, the amount of money they’re saving because they don’t have to go in and have their steering realigned, by getting to work faster, (and) picking up their kids faster. The productivity increases far outstrips any costs to people across the state.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He added if the gas tax had been indexed to inflation in 1990 when it was set at 19 cents, the gas tax would be 38 cents per gallon today.

“We would have experienced all of the investment that would have come from the dollars in the gas tax over all those years. We did not. We need to make up for that,” Pritzker said.

The cigarette tax will increase in $1.98 a pack to $2.98 a pack.

The bill signing ceremony was set for mid-morning. The governor planned to travel to Joliet after the bill signings to deliver a similar message to the one he gave in East St. Louis.

Return to bnd.com later for more details.