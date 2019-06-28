Pritzker issues new disaster declaration for St. Clair, Madison counties

Grafton starts cleaning up after two-month long flood Renee Burgess, of Grafton, IL discusses cleanup efforts at Ruebel Hotel, and throughout Grafton. The area has been hit by flooding since mid-April. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Renee Burgess, of Grafton, IL discusses cleanup efforts at Ruebel Hotel, and throughout Grafton. The area has been hit by flooding since mid-April.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday issued a new disaster declaration for 36 counties, including St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Jersey and Randolph counties, still dealing with effects of a the prolonged flooding this year.

“For more than three months, Illinois residents have witnessed a seemingly constant wave of storms that have generated significant rainfall, triggering ground and levee saturation and significant river flooding,” Pritzker said. “Life safety continues to be our priority. The State of Illinois will continue to provide the resources necessary to protect lives, save critical infrastructure and help our local governments in their time of need.”

While some portions of the state have begun recovery operations, there are still several river communities in an active flood fight with river levels in major flood stage, the governor’s office said in a news release.

According to the governor’s office, as part of the state’s flood response, there has been:

More than 5 million sandbags deployed,

38,000 tons of rock distributed,

1.2 million tons of sand distributed,

More than 3,300 rolls of plastic distributed,

More than 1.1 million sandbags filled by the Illinois Department of Corrections,

39 pumps deployed by the Illinois Department of Transportation,

26 pumps deployed by U.S. Army Corp of Engineers,

450 linear feet of heavy duty barriers installed, and

1,750 feet of Aquadam deployed.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the National Guard to help with flood fighting efforts in the state along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.