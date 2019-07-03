Judge Duebbert sues St. Clair County, state over charges that were dropped

Judge OKs dismissal of Duebbert sex charges; accuser felt intimdated by process Judge Michael McHaney formally dismissed criminal sexual abuse and intimidation charges against St. Clair County Judge Ronald Duebbert. Lorinda Lampkin of the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, said the accuser was intimidated by the process. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Judge Michael McHaney formally dismissed criminal sexual abuse and intimidation charges against St. Clair County Judge Ronald Duebbert. Lorinda Lampkin of the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, said the accuser was intimidated by the process.

St. Clair County Judge Ronald Duebbert is suing the county and the state of Illinois in federal court for $10 million for being prosecuted on charges that were eventually dropped.

Duebbert, a Republican, was charged with criminal sexual abuse and intimidation of a former client. Those charges were dropped about a year ago.

He faced two felonies and two misdemeanors after a 26-year-old man accused Duebbert, who was then his lawyer, of fondling his genitals and offering to reduce his legal fees by $100 if the man performed oral sex. The man said it happened in Duebbert’s law office in the days before Duebbert defeated then-Chief Judge John Baricevic in an election.

The lawsuit names St. Clair County and the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutors office, which provided a special prosecutor in Duebbert’s case. It also names the state of Illinois, the City of Belleville, as well as former St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, special prosecutors Lorinda Lamken-Finnel and David Robinson, a Belleville Police Department police officer and detective, and Alex Enyart, who was the attorney for the man who accused Duebbert. The accuser also is named.

Duebbert sued the parties for malicious prosecution, depriving his due process, failing to intervene, depriving his constitutional rights, civil conspiracy, and infliction emotional distress.

Duebbert has been on administrative duties since Dec. 30, 2016 — about three weeks after he took the bench.

