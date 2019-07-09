Bost to push resolution honoring Betsy Ross Flag after Nike pulls shoe featuring flag

Mitch McConnell on Betsy Ross inspired Nike shoes: ‘I’ll make the first order’ While making an appearance at UK's Spindletop Farm, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed in on Nike's decision to pull the Betsy Ross inspired Nike shoes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK While making an appearance at UK's Spindletop Farm, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed in on Nike's decision to pull the Betsy Ross inspired Nike shoes.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, plans to introduce a resolution this week to honor the “historic, cultural and political significance” of the 13-star Betsy Ross Flag.

The Bost resolution comes about a week after Nike pulled a shoe from shelves featuring the flag after former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick voiced concerns over the design to the shoe company.

“The Betsy Ross Flag represents the founding spirit of a new nation, one built from 13 very different states with a shared commitment to freedom,” Bost said. “Betsy Ross and her flag inspired patriots and suffragists. It has been displayed proudly at bicentennial celebrations and presidential inaugurations. Now more than ever, we should hold tight to the values this flag represents and not allow it to be torn and tattered by today’s political debates.”

According to legend, then General George Washington had asked Ross to create the flag in 1776 for the new nation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kaepernick noted the Ross flag, which became the first flag of the United States and included a circle of 13 stars, was offensive because it had connections to the slavery era, according to reports.

Nike decided to pull the “Air Max 1 USA” sneakers from store shelves after Kaepernick voiced his concerns. The shoes were being released as part of the Fourth of July celebration.

Kaepernick, who has an endorsement deal with Nike, gained notoriety for kneeling during the national anthem as a way to protest racial injustice.